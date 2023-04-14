Gaza calls for action to save lives of sick Palestinian prisoners in Israel's jails

Palestinians in Gaza came together on 13 April 2023 in solidarity with sick prisoners held in Israel’s jail [Mo Asad/MiddleEastMonitor] Palestinians in Gaza came together on 13 April 2023 in solidarity with sick prisoners held in Israel’s jail [Mo Asad/MiddleEastMonitor] Palestinians in Gaza came together on 13 April 2023 in solidarity with sick prisoners held in Israel’s jail [Mo Asad/MiddleEastMonitor] Palestinians in Gaza came together on 13 April 2023 in solidarity with sick prisoners held in Israel’s jail [Mo Asad/MiddleEastMonitor]

Palestinians in Gaza came together in solidarity with sick prisoners held in the occupation's jail, calling for them to receive adequate medical care and for the bodies of martyrs to be returned to their families for burial.

Organised by the Palestinian Ministry of Health and the Prisoners' Committee of the National and Islamic Forces in the Gaza Strip, the civic action included former prisoners and ambulance and medical teams who marched towards the headquarters of the International Committee of the Red Cross.

The event comes days before Palestinian Prisoners' Day is marked across the occupied territories.

Spokesman for the Ministry of Health, Dr. Ashraq Al-Qudra, said: "Our brave families are still suffering from the most heinous crimes committed by the Israeli occupation against them. The so-called Israeli Prison Service has no other option for exercising the hatred and criminality of the occupation government except through the ferocity of the restrictions and the provisions of the abhorrent racist grip on the most basic rights of the Palestinian prisoner."

The bodies of 12 Palestinians who died in detention are being held by Israel, he added, calling on the international community to open investigations into the slow murder of Palestinian prisoners by the occupation authorities.

Israel is withholding the bodies of 117 martyrs in its morgue, including 12 children and 12 prisoners. This is in addition to the 256 bodies buried in the so-called 'emetries of numbers'. Some 74 others are missing.

Palestinians in Gaza came together on 13 April 2023 in solidarity with sick prisoners held in Israel’s jail [Mo Asad/MiddleEastMonitor] Palestinians in Gaza came together on 13 April 2023 in solidarity with sick prisoners held in Israel’s jail [Mo Asad/MiddleEastMonitor] Palestinians in Gaza came together on 13 April 2023 in solidarity with sick prisoners held in Israel’s jail [Mo Asad/MiddleEastMonitor] Palestinians in Gaza came together on 13 April 2023 in solidarity with sick prisoners held in Israel’s jail [Mo Asad/MiddleEastMonitor] Palestinians in Gaza came together on 13 April 2023 in solidarity with sick prisoners held in Israel’s jail [Mo Asad/MiddleEastMonitor] Palestinians in Gaza came together on 13 April 2023 in solidarity with sick prisoners held in Israel’s jail [Mo Asad/MiddleEastMonitor] Palestinians in Gaza came together on 13 April 2023 in solidarity with sick prisoners held in Israel’s jail [Mo Asad/MiddleEastMonitor] Palestinians in Gaza came together on 13 April 2023 in solidarity with sick prisoners held in Israel’s jail [Mo Asad/MiddleEastMonitor]

READ: Palestinian prisoner dying in 3rd month of hunger strike