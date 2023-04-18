Assault on the EU envoy to Sudan 

The EU's ambassador to Sudan, Aidan O'Hara, was attacked at his residence yesterday evening, the European Union's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, announced,

In a tweet, Borrell said: "A few hours ago, the EU Ambassador in Sudan was assaulted in his own residency. This constitutes a gross violation of the Vienna Convention."

He stressed that the security of diplomatic sites and personnel is a "primary responsibility" of the Sudanese authorities, in addition to being the authorities' "obligation" under international law.

Borrell's statements came at around 19:30 GMT, he didn't give details of the nature of the attack or the ambassador's condition.

In a tweet a couple of hours later, the EU Office in Sudan account responded to Borrell to say: "Our Ambassador is unharmed, Alhamdulillah [Thanks be to God]."

Armed clashes intensified for a third day between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces, in several cities.

On Saturday morning, clashes erupted between the army and the Rapid Support Forces in Khartoum, and the two sides exchanged accusations that they launched an attack on each other's headquarters. The army described the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) as a "rebel" movement.

The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) is a powerful former militia which was formed as a counterinsurgency force in 2013 during the conflict in the Darfur region. It is the successor of the Janjaweed militia and has been widely accused of numerous human rights abuses and crimes against humanity. Sudan's former long-time leader Omar Al-Bashir recognised the RSF, led by Hemedti, as a military force. And it has since amassed great power and influence.

