Omanis get ready for Eid Al-Fitr in ancient city of Nizwa

As Ramadan 2023 enters its final days, Omanis in the ancient city of Nizwa look at livestock and ornate knives ahead of the eid festivities. The city was the capital of the Imamate of Oman, a state that existed for over 1200 years, until it was incorporated into the rest of Oman in 1959.