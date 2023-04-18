Portuguese / Spanish / English

Makkah: millions observe 27th night of Ramadan

An amazing birds-eye-view shot of Makkah shows worshippers as far as the eye can see, praying together outside the Grand Mosque. Muslims from across the planet came to Saudi Arabia's holy city to observe the 27th night of Ramadan, as Eid al-Fitr nears.
