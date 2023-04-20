Portuguese / Spanish / English

Albania extradites fugitive crypto exchange Thodex founder to Turkiye

April 20, 2023 at 5:37 pm | Published in: Albania, Europe & Russia, News, Turkey
In this photo illustration flag of Turkiye is displayed on a mobile phone screen and the symbol of Bitcoin cryptocurrency is displayed on a laptop screen in Ankara, Turkiye on May 03, 2022 [Celal Güneş - Anadolu Agency]
Turkish crypto-currency exchange, Thodex's founder, Faruk Fatih Ozer, who was extradited to Turkiye by the Albanian Ministry of Justice, was brought to Istanbul on Thursday, Hurr'yet Daily News reports.

According to the report, the plane carrying Ozer, whose extradition to Turkiye was decided by the Durres Court of Appeals in Albania, took off from the Albanian capital, Tirana, in the morning and landed at Istanbul Airport at 10:15 a.m.

Istanbul Airport Police Department took custody of Ozer on arrival.

The report says that Interpol issued a Red Notice for Ozer on April 23, 2021.

