Albania extradites fugitive crypto exchange Thodex founder to Turkiye

Turkish crypto-currency exchange, Thodex's founder, Faruk Fatih Ozer, who was extradited to Turkiye by the Albanian Ministry of Justice, was brought to Istanbul on Thursday, Hurr'yet Daily News reports.

According to the report, the plane carrying Ozer, whose extradition to Turkiye was decided by the Durres Court of Appeals in Albania, took off from the Albanian capital, Tirana, in the morning and landed at Istanbul Airport at 10:15 a.m.

Istanbul Airport Police Department took custody of Ozer on arrival.

The report says that Interpol issued a Red Notice for Ozer on April 23, 2021.

