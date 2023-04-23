Turkiye's largest warship TCG Anadolu sets off from Istanbul for Black Sea

Turkiye's largest warship TCG Anadolu rendered a 21-gun salute in honor of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as it sailed through the Istanbul Strait on Sunday on its way to the Black Sea, Anadolu reports.

The vessel, which is the world's first unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) carrier, departed the port of Sarayburnu and sailed past the Dolmabahce Palace.

President Erdogan and first lady Emine Erdogan, accompanied by children from Türkiye's southern quake-hit areas, were out on the palace deck to see off the TCG Anadolu.

National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and top Turkish military commanders were aboard the TCG Anadolu, which was escorted by Turkish Air Force helicopters as it passed through the strait.

READ: Turkiye neutralizes 21 terrorists over past 4 days in northern Syria, Iraq