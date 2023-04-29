Iran FM plants olive tree at Lebanon border with Israel

Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Friday planted an olive tree at the southern Lebanese borders, near Israel, expressing: "We are here to highlight our support for the resistance against the occupation."

The location where the Iranian official planted the tree is the neighbourhood of Maroun Al-Ras, adjacent to the occupation state of Israel, Al-Quds Al-Arabi reported.

Abdollahian hailed the martyrs of the Islamic Resistance, stating: "The Zionist entity is living its worst time and it is suffering from accumulated political and social crises."

Meanwhile, he stressed: "The Islamic Republic of Iran has been and is still a close friend of Lebanon and wants nothing except the wellbeing and prosperity of the people."

A Lebanese MP from Hezbollah welcomed the top Iranian diplomat, expressing: "In the name of Hezbollah's leadership, namely Hassan Nasrallah, we welcome you here and tell you that you are among your family and brothers."

He added: "Iran extended its hands to the Lebanese, sent them arms and reconstructed what the occupation destroyed."

The MP continued: "Abdollahian's visit marks the Iranian benevolent initiatives made for Lebanon, which is experiencing a difficult economic crisis."

