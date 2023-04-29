'My life's destroyed' - Palestinian teen blinded by Israeli sound grenade
Palestinian teen Omar Asi said his 'life is destroyed' after being blinded by a sound grenade thrown by Israeli soldiers. Omar was out shopping for his family when the Israeli occupation forces raided Qarawa Bani Hassan village, northwest of Salfit in the occupied West Bank
Unless otherwise stated in the article above, this work by Middle East Monitor is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 4.0 International License. If the image(s) bear our credit, this license also applies to them. What does that mean? For other permissions, please contact us.