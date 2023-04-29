Palestinians return to Gaza after fleeing Sudan war

Palestinians evacuated from Sudan are seen upon their arrival in Rafah Border Gate due to clashes between the Sudanese army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) since April 15th, in Gaza on April 28, 2023. [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
Palestinians evacuated from Sudan are seen upon their arrival in Rafah Border Gate due to clashes between the Sudanese army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) since April 15th, in Gaza on April 28, 2023. [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
Palestinians evacuated from Sudan are seen upon their arrival in Rafah Border Gate due to clashes between the Sudanese army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) since April 15th, in Gaza on April 28, 2023. [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
Palestinians evacuated from Sudan are seen upon their arrival in Rafah Border Gate due to clashes between the Sudanese army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) since April 15th, in Gaza on April 28, 2023. [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
Palestinians evacuated from Sudan are seen upon their arrival in Rafah Border Gate due to clashes between the Sudanese army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) since April 15th, in Gaza on April 28, 2023. [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
Palestinians evacuated from Sudan are seen upon their arrival in Rafah Border Gate due to clashes between the Sudanese army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) since April 15th, in Gaza on April 28, 2023. [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
Palestinians evacuated from Sudan are seen upon their arrival in Rafah Border Gate due to clashes between the Sudanese army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) since April 15th, in Gaza on April 28, 2023. [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
Palestinians evacuated from Sudan are seen upon their arrival in Rafah Border Gate due to clashes between the Sudanese army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) since April 15th, in Gaza on April 28, 2023. [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
Palestinians evacuated from Sudan are seen upon their arrival in Rafah Border Gate due to clashes between the Sudanese army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) since April 15th, in Gaza on April 28, 2023. [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
Palestinians evacuated from Sudan are seen upon their arrival in Rafah Border Gate due to clashes between the Sudanese army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) since April 15th, in Gaza on April 28, 2023. [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
Palestinians evacuated from Sudan are seen upon their arrival in Rafah Border Gate due to clashes between the Sudanese army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) since April 15th, in Gaza on April 28, 2023. [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
Palestinians evacuated from Sudan are seen upon their arrival in Rafah Border Gate due to clashes between the Sudanese army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) since April 15th, in Gaza on April 28, 2023. [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
Palestinians evacuated from Sudan are seen upon their arrival in Rafah Border Gate due to clashes between the Sudanese army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) since April 15th, in Gaza on April 28, 2023. [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
Unless otherwise stated in the article above, this work by Middle East Monitor is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 4.0 International License. If the image(s) bear our credit, this license also applies to them. What does that mean? For other permissions, please contact us.