Qatar arrests 8 Indians accused of spying for Israel 

Qatar yesterday arrested a foreign network of eight Indians allegedly for spying for the Israeli state.

Hebrew media quoted local sources as saying that the defendants were "recent graduates of the Indian navy," adding that they were working for "Dehara Trading Company."

The sources pointed out that the Indians were arrested "on suspicion of leaking sensitive and confidential information to Israel."

Dehera was commissioned to build a submarine for Qatar, but its work agreement is said to have been annulled after the case investigation started.

The defendants are also due to stand trial. Legal sources told the media that they might face the "death penalty."

