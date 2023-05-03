Palestinian factions and Israeli occupation agree ceasefire

After a daylong exchange of fire triggered by the death of Palestinian hunger striker Khader Adnan in an Israeli prison on Tuesday, the Palestinian factions and Israeli occupation authorities agreed on a ceasefire that started at dawn today. Adnan died after 86 days of his hunger strike in protest at being held with neither charge nor trial under so-called administrative detention.

The "reciprocal and simultaneous" ceasefire went into effect at 3:30am (00:30 GMT), Reuters reported, after mediation by Egyptian, Qatari and UN officials. According to Hamas, its leader Ismail Haniyeh engaged in talks with the foreign officials in order to end Israeli "aggression on Gaza."

Hamas spokesman Hazem Qasem praised the performance of the Palestinian armed groups who coordinated a joint response to Adnan's death. The factions pledged to retaliate together and "turn Israel's daylight into darkness."

PHOTOS: Israel bombs Gaza as Palestinians remember hunger striking prisoner