Turkiye gifts puppy to Mexico after search dog's death

Turkiye sent a German shepherd puppy as a gesture of gratitude to Mexico as the country had lent its trained sniffer dogs to help in rescue operations after the deadly earthquake in February, Turkish daily, Hurriyet, reports.

According to the report, Turkiye said it hoped the puppy would carry on the legacy of Proteo, Mexico's rescue dog that died during the rescue and search operations.

Mexico's Ministry of National Defence posted pictures of the dog waiting patiently for its "paws to stand on Mexican soil for the first time".

¡Llegué a México! Ya solo faltan unos minutos para bajar del avión y que mis patitas pisen suelo mexicano por primera vez, aquí en mi nuevo hogar.

¡Estoy listo!#NuevoLegado #Minuevohogar#Perritos #EjércitoMexicano #Turquía #UnidosSomosLaGranFuerzaDeMéxico

Before the puppy's arrival, the Defence Ministry set up a Twitter poll asking people to choose a name for the dog, the options being Proteo II, Arkadas or Yardim. Arkadas, which is Turkish for friend, appeared to be the favourite.

