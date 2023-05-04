Sudan's ex-ruling coalition contacted warring parties to stop fighting

The Forces of Freedom and Change in Sudan said yesterday that they are communicating with the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) to urge them to stop the fighting and abide by the declared humanitarian truce, Anadolu news agency reported.

The former ruling coalition reiterated its categorical rejection of the fighting, stressing on the need to reach an urgent and permanent ceasefire that paves the way for a peaceful political solution that preserves the country's unity and security.

It condemned "all violations, acts of looting, and the use of heavy and light weapons within populated areas."

The statement called for "opening safe paths that enable all organisations working in the humanitarian field to address the catastrophic effects of the war."

It also welcomed "international initiatives calling for a permanent ceasefire."

On Tuesday, the South Sudanese government announced that army commander, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) commander, Muhammad Hamdan Daglo, agreed in principle to a new truce that will last for seven days, starting today.

Since mid-April, the army and RSF have been engaged in violent clashes which resulted in hundreds of deaths and injuries in a battle for power.

