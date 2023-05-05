Israel orders evacuation of Hebron Municipality ready for settler takeover

Israeli occupation forces yesterday ordered the evacuation of the Old Municipality building in the Old City of Hebron, south of the occupied West Bank, in preparation for its takeover by illegal Israeli settlers, the Palestinian WAFA news agency reported.

The agency's correspondent said Israeli occupation forces posted notices on the main gate of the building demanding it be evacuated in preparation for its takeover by extremist Israeli settler groups. The building consists of two floors of 205 square metres each.

The Mayor of Hebron, Tayseer Abu Sneineh, told WAFA that the Israeli order is a blatant assault on Hebron Municipality's property, stressing that this building is completely owned by the municipality and that the latter has all the legal and official documents proving their ownership of the building.

Abu Sneineh added that the staff of the municipality will take all the legal measures necessary to protect its property and to stand up to this Israeli aggression.

He called on the international community, human rights institutions and UNESCO to press the Israeli government to stop its illegal actions, and to immediately intervene to protect Hebron's cultural heritage, especially since the region is included in the UNESCO World Heritage List.

READ: Israel blockade costing Jericho $70m in losses