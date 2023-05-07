Latest News
EU condemns execution of Iranian-Swedish dual national
Senior PKK terrorist 'neutralised' by Turkish intelligence in Iraq
Kuwait to join Shanghai regional bloc as 'dialogue partner'
Turkish ambassador's vehicle in Sudan hit by gunfire
Sudan's warring rivals begin direct talks in Saudi Arabia
Iran hangs Swedish-Iranian convicted over attack that killed 25 people
Sudan's communication network stops services
Arabs in Israel angry with increasing eviction orders
Syria: Assad affirms strength of Iran ties, return to Arab League draws near
UN experts slam Saudi Arabia for planned execution of citizens forced from homes
Algeria: Tebboune criticises Reporters Without Borders press freedom ranking
Ben-Gvir slams Gallant over Palestine martyr bodies handover
Extremist Jewish settlers attempt to perform animal sacrifice at Al-Aqsa Mosque
Israel occupation forces murder 2 Palestinians in West Bank
European prosecutors question Lebanon Finance Minister over Central Bank Governor fraud
