Legal expert suggests three charges against Jordan lawmaker held in gun-running case 

Former State Security Court chief judge Fawaz Al-Baqour has suggested that three charges be brought against Jordanian MP Imad Al-Adwan including "exporting weapons for illegal use, undermining Jordan's security and stability, and harming relations with a foreign country," the Al- Mamlaka TV channel reported.

Al-Baqour added that Al-Adwan's case is related to exporting weapons, therefore it falls under the jurisdiction of the State Security Court.

He pointed out that the Israeli authorities have conducted their investigations with Al-Adwan, before handing him over to Jordan on Sunday, but the Jordanian authorities will also investigate him in the case, noting that a group of people linked to the case had already been arrested.

Al-Baqour said Al-Adwan is still a member of the parliament but he no longer enjoys parliamentary immunity until a verdict is issued in the case.

"If no verdict is issued against Adwan, he will remain an MP. However, if he is convicted, his parliamentary membership will be terminated automatically," he said.

On Sunday, Israel handed over to Jordan Al- Adwan who was arrested on April 22 at an Israeli-controlled border crossing, Reuters reported citing Israel's Shin Bet intelligence agency.

The Jordanian speaker of parliament said Adwan's parliamentary immunity has been revoked, meaning he could face prosecution. A Jordanian security source said the case will be brought to trial.

Adwan, who was allegedly caught with 12 rifles and 194 pistols in his car, had used his diplomatic passport to smuggle items before, including weapons, animals, electronic cigarettes and gold, the Shin Bet agency said.

Its investigation, Shin Bet said, determined that Adwan was smuggling for money and "indeed received large sums of money."