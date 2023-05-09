Two killed, two wounded in fresh Israel bombing of Gaza

In fresh Israeli bombing of southern Gaza city of Khan Younis, two Palestinians were killed and two others were wounded, the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza said.

They have not yet been named, but Israel claims they were Islamic Jihad operatives who had been planning to launch rockets towards Israel.

In an official statement, the Islamic Jihad denied the victims were members of the group, but stressed it will retaliate for all of the victims killed since the morning.

Images published, went viral on social media, showing a burnt-out car after the attack. The Occupation Army published drone footage of the strike.

The Ministry of Health said that the strike brought the death toll, since the start of the strikes in the pre-dawn hours, to 15, and the wounded to 22.

