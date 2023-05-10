Arab League to hold emergency meeting on Israel attacks on Gaza

The Arab League is set to hold an emergency meeting on Wednesday to discuss Israeli military escalation in the Gaza Strip, Anadolu News Agency reports.

At least 15 Palestinians were killed and more than 20 others injured in Israeli airstrikes on the coastal territory on Tuesday, according to the Health Ministry.

In a statement, Palestinian delegate to the Arab League, Muhannad Al-Aklouk, said the meeting will look into the provision of international protection for the Palestinian people against Israeli attacks.

According to Egyptian state news agency, MENA, the emergency meeting will be held upon a request from Egypt, Palestine and Jordan.

Israeli warplanes launched fresh airstrikes on the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, targeting positions of Islamic Jihad group.

According to Palestinian figures, at least 127 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since the start of this year. Nineteen Israelis have also been killed in separate attacks during the same period.

READ: 156 homes damaged by Israeli air strikes in Gaza