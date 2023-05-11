Portuguese / Spanish / English

Turkiye invites European delegations to monitor the elections

A photo shows visuals of the project "Century of Turkiye" on temporary monument set up at Galataport Clock Tower Square in Beyoglu district of Istanbul, Turkiye on May 09, 2023 [Mehmet Murat Önel - Anadolu Agency]
European welcomes to Turkiye's invitation to "security and cooperation" to monitor the elections in a statement by the European Commission spokesperson, Peter Stano, Anadolu News Agency reports.

According to the report, European Commission spokesman, Peter Stano, said during a press conference on Thursday, "Turkiye is a major partner of the European Union in many ways, and we are closely following the elections in the country."

He added, "We welcome Turkiye's invitation to the Office of Democratic Institutions and Human Rights of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe to monitor the elections."

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) will monitor the election processes in Turkiye with one of the largest delegations ever assigned the task.

On Sunday, Turkiye is witnessing parliamentary and presidential elections, in which current President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a candidate for the People's Alliance, and Kemal Kilicdaroglu, a candidate for the Ummah Alliance, are competing.

Professor Sinan Ogan is also running for the presidential elections as a candidate for the "ancestors" coalition.

