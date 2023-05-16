US reiterates commitment to ending war in Yemen

The US National Security Advisor reiterated, Tuesday, the country's commitment to ending the war in Yemen, Anadolu News Agency reports.

Jake Sullivan met UN Special Envoy for Yemen, Hans Grundberg, on 15 May at the White House, according to a statement.

"Mr. Sullivan underscored President Biden's commitment to ending the war in Yemen. He welcomed the remarkable progress since the UN-mediated truce first went into effect in April of last year, leading to the quietest period Yemenis have had since the war began nearly a decade ago," it said.

Sullivan and Grundberg discussed the significance of continued support to mitigate the humanitarian crisis in Yemen and agreed to stay in close contact while efforts continue to transition from a truce to a comprehensive and inclusive UN-led political process.

The Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen have been in control of the nation's capital, Sana'a, and other regions since September 2014.

Coalition forces led by Saudi Arabia have been supporting the Yemeni government against the Houthis since March 2015.

Yemenis are hopeful for a resolution to the crisis and conflicts following the 6 April agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia, which marked the response of relations after seven years.

