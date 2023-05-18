Portuguese / Spanish / English

Israel bans Muslims from Al-Aqsa ahead of racist Flag March in Jerusalem

The Al-Qibli Mosque in Al-Aqsa was empty as Israeli occupation forces cleared Palestinians from the streets of Jerusalem's Old City ahead of the racist Flag March. By contrast, Israeli settlers entered Al-Aqsa unhindered and roamed the streets carrying machine guns and singing racist chants.
May 18, 2023
May 18, 2023 at 12:28 pm

