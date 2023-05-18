Israel bans Muslims from Al-Aqsa ahead of racist Flag March in Jerusalem
The Al-Qibli Mosque in Al-Aqsa was empty as Israeli occupation forces cleared Palestinians from the streets of Jerusalem's Old City ahead of the racist Flag March. By contrast, Israeli settlers entered Al-Aqsa unhindered and roamed the streets carrying machine guns and singing racist chants.
Unless otherwise stated in the article above, this work by Middle East Monitor is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 4.0 International License. If the image(s) bear our credit, this license also applies to them. What does that mean? For other permissions, please contact us.