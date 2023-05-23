Israel bombs home of martyr Moataz Khawaja in the town of Ni'lin

Israeli occupation forces this morning demolished the home of Palestinian martyr Moataz Khawaja, located in the town of Ni'lin, in the Ramallah district of the occupied West Bank.

The occupation forces stormed the town of Ni'lin, west of Ramallah, and surrounded Khawaja's home in preparation for its demolition.

They fired tear gas at the homes of Palestinians in the neighbourhood and positioned snipers on the roofs of several buildings in the town.

The occupation forces forced the residents of the houses near Khawaja's house to leave.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society announced that its staff provided first aid treatment to four people who were wounded by the occupation's bullets in the town.

READ: Palestinians and Israelis resume normal life after Gaza truce