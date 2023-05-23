OIC to hold exceptional meeting on Israel violations of Al-Aqsa

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) is to hold an exceptional meeting on Saturday to discuss the increasing Israeli aggression on Al-Aqsa Mosque.

According to the Wafa news agency, the meeting is to be held at the request of the State of Palestine and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

This came in a statement to the OIC's General Secretariat which said it will hold an emergency, open-ended meeting of the Executive Committee at the level of Permanent Representatives.

It said that the meeting would take place at the headquarters of the General Secretariat in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

On Monday, the OIC strongly condemned "the heinous crime" committed by the Israeli occupation forces in the northern occupied West Bank city of Nablus, which led to the killing of three Palestinian men and wounding of six others.

"The OIC considers that this crime constitutes an extension of the daily crimes and aggression committed by the Israeli occupation against the Palestinian people,"a statement said.

It stated that this "is a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law," calling for a full investigation and for holding the occupation accountable.

