Palestine prisoners in Israel plan hunger strike on Thursday

Fifteen sick Palestinian detainees will stage a hunger strike on Thursday to protest their prison conditions in Israel, according to a local NGO, Anadolu News Agency reports.

"The strike aims to protest their harsh prison conditions amid a rise in the number of sick detainees and a policy of medical negligence" pursued by prison authorities, the Palestinian Prisoner Society said in a statement.

The prisoners want Israeli prison authorities to provide them with medical attention within a short time, particularly for detainees with chronic diseases.

There was no comment from the Israeli authorities on the move.

According to Palestinian figures, Israel currently detains some 4,800 Palestinian detainees, including 700 sick prisoners.

READ: Palestine appeals for the UN to help release cancer patient from Israel jail