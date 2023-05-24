Queen Rania of Jordan begins celebrations for son's wedding

Queen Rania Al Abdullah, wife of Jordan's King Abdullah II, held a henna and dinner party for her soon-to-be daughter-in-law, Rajwa Al-Saif, days before her wedding to Crown Prince Hussein Bin Abdullah II.

The Jordanian News Agency Petra, said the party was held in the Mudarib Bani Hashem Palace in the presence of the crown prince's fiancée, his two sisters, Princesses Salma and Iman as well as female members of the royal family. The ceremony was also attended by members of Rajwa's family.

Prince Hussein's wedding ceremony will take place on 1 June, which the government declared an official holiday in all departments and institutions.

