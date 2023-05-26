Portuguese / Spanish / English

Turkiye 2023: Who is Sinan Ogan?

Sinan Ogan, the so-called kingmaker in the Turkish elections, has a colourful political history and some strange views. Oga is alleged to have been a leftwinger in his youth and now represents some of the more far-right parties in the country, taking hardline positions on deporting Syrians and preventing the establishment of a Kurdish separatist state or what he calls a 'PKK-istan'.
May 26, 2023

OPINION: Is Turkiye democratic enough not to apply forced repatriation and politicising refugees?

