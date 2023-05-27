Home of Jordan ambassador to Khartoum vandalised

Jordan announced on Friday that the home of its ambassador to the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, had been stormed and vandalised, expressing its condemnation and denunciation of the act in a statement issued by the Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The statement confirmed that Ambassador Saed Radaideh and his embassy staff were at Port Sudan at the time of the attack and that no one was harmed.

"Jordan condemns all forms of violence and sabotage, especially those that violate the sanctity of diplomatic buildings," read the statement.

The statement also called for: "Respecting international agreements, specifically the Vienna Convention."

Jordan announced this month that its embassy building in Khartoum had been subjected to similar attacks.

On 15 April, clashes began between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces, affecting the capital, Khartoum, and several cities in the north and west of the country.

The clashes erupted after the two sides exchanged accusations that one side started by attacking the headquarters of the other.

