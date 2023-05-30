Portuguese / Spanish / English

Ukraine Parliament adopts 50-year Iran sanctions Bill

Iranian visitors walk past a Khordad-3 air defence system at Tehran's Islamic Revolution and Holy Defence museum, during the unveiling of an exhibition of what Iran says are US and other drones captured in its territory, in the capital Tehran on September 21, 2019 [ATTA KENARE/AFP via Getty Images]
Ukrainian legislators have approved a Bill imposing 50 years of sanctions on Iran over its supply of drones to Russia, a lawmaker said, Anadolu Agency reports.

Yaroslav Zheleznyak said on Telegram, Monday, which the Parliament, also known as the Verkhovna Rada, approved the Bill with 328 votes in favour of the measures.

The Bill completely bans trade with Iran, as well as the transit of resources, flights and other transportation bound for Iran through the territory of Ukraine, and freezes assets held by residents of Iran, according to local news agency, Ukrinform.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy submitted the draft bill to the Verkhovna Rada on Sunday, according to Ukrainian news agency, Ukrinform, further saying that the draft bill serves to "approve the decision of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine (NSDC)".

The NSDC's decision was put into effect by a presidential decree on Saturday.

