Portuguese / Spanish / English

Roger Waters denies claims of 'anti-Semitism'

Roger Waters' musical performance has been branded 'anti-Semitic' by newspapers in Germany, the UK and Israel. An emotional Waters defended his show's provocative critiques of fascism and oppressive regimes to his fans at a concert in Frankfurt, Germany
May 31, 2023 at 5:35 pm | Published in: Europe & Russia, Germany, Israel, Middle East, Palestine, UK, Videos & Photo Stories
May 31, 2023 at 5:35 pm

READ: Palestine present at Roger Waters concert in Paris

Categories
Europe & RussiaGermanyIsraelMiddle EastPalestineUKVideos & Photo Stories
Show Comments
Order your copy of our latest book - Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy - Palestine
Show Comments