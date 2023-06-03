Morocco: King urges pilgrims to serve as 'ambassadors' of homeland

King Mohammed VI has urged Moroccan pilgrims to act as: "Ambassadors of their homeland, its ancient culture and its identity, rooted in openness and tolerance," encouraging them to avoid "disputes, arguments and causes of disagreement."

In a message addressed to the Moroccan pilgrims ahead of the departure of the first group to the Holy Lands for the Hajj season of 1444 AH on Friday, the King announced: "Be aware that in this significant position, you represent your faith during a grand season that embodies Islamic brotherhood, moderation in belief and behaviour, the renunciation of all forms of extremism and excess, and everything that leads to division and aggression."

He stressed the: "Necessity of equipping oneself with piety, which is the best provision for this blessed journey." His Majesty added that Muslims should be keen on two integral matters: "Firstly, their unification in devotion to the One and Only God, and secondly, the embodiment of their unity and adherence to His strong rope."

The King also noted that Islam established the pillar of Hajj based on embodying equality among believers, as they stand on the same plane in the Holy Kaaba, Mina and Arafat. He added that they are all in a state of ritual consecration where there is no distinction between them by any consideration, nor is there any difference in ranks and statuses.

In the message read by the Minister of Endowments and Islamic Affairs Ahmed Toufiq before the Moroccan delegation left Rabat-Salé Airport, the Moroccan King reminded the country's pilgrims of what this status requires in terms of performing the rituals with complete discipline and commitment, and sincere response to the understanding of the Hajj with its pillars, duties and Sunnah.

The first group of Moroccan pilgrims departed for the holy lands on Friday afternoon to perform the rituals of Hajj. According to the same minister, the number of Moroccan pilgrims this year reached 35,000, 22,800 of whom are supervised by the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs, while tourist agencies manage 12,200 pilgrims.

