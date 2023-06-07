Sudan rivals resume ceasefire talks in Saudi Arabia

The Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have resumed indirect talks in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah aimed at renewing their ceasefire, Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya TV reported on Tuesday.

Earlier, the head of the Sudanese Sovereignty Council, army chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, affirmed in a phone call with Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir his confidence in the "Jeddah platform to lead to a sustainable peace." Al-Burhan stressed the need for the RSF militia to leave civilian locations, including hospitals, service centres and citizens' homes, and then open humanitarian channels to ensure "the success of the negotiations", explained the council.

Saudi Arabia and the US called on the Sudanese army and the RSF on Sunday to agree again on a new "effective" ceasefire, revealing that the representatives of the two parties did not leave the kingdom even after the army suspended its participation in the talks.

Riyadh and Washington have been sponsoring negotiations between the rival parties in the city of Jeddah since May. The talks succeeded in reaching fragile ceasefires, amid allegations by both parties that the other had violated them.

READ: Sudan army bombs university campus killing 10 Congolese citizens