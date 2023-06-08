6 newborns die in hospital in Sudan

Six newborn babies died in El Daein hospital in the East Darfur state due to the shortage in supplies as the armed conflict continues to rage between the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the Sudanese Armed Forces.

Minister of Health in the East Darfur state, Shafie Barar, said a shortage of supplies caused the death of six newborn babies in a hospital in El Daein, Al Arabiya news website reported, citing Sudanese media.

He added that the state suffers from a shortage of medicines, solutions, equipment for laboratories and blood banks, dialysis supplies, medical gases and other medical supplies, in addition to the absence of a working ambulance.

Workers in El Daein hospital have been on strike for three weeks because they have not been paid.

The doctors' union says that 66 per cent of the hospitals adjacent to the areas where clashes are raging have stopped operating as a result of the bombing, forced evictions and shortage of medical supplies.

