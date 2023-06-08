Syria: suicides increase in north-west of country

The Syria Response Coordination Group has warned that the number of suicides in north-west Syria this year has increased to eleven, as well as eleven failed attempts since the beginning of this year. The group issued its warning after recording one suicide and two failed attempts in the region during the past 24 hours.

According to the group, the 88 suicide cases recorded in north-west Syria last year included 55 in which the person died and 33 failed attempts. Most of the cases are recorded for women and young people who lack access to the necessary services to help them overcome the difficulties which they face.

The group appealed to humanitarian organisations operating in the region to support civilians and displaced persons to secure basic requirements, including job opportunities to reduce unemployment. It also appealed for psychological support centres to be opened in the region to help the residents. Special clinics for drug addicts have also been requested.

