Kuwait TV host banned from entering Lebanon over after calling for ties with Israel  

Kuwaiti TV host Fajr Al-Saeed confirmed that the authorities prevented her from entering Lebanon upon her arrival at Beirut airport on Wednesday evening and that she remained detained until Thursday morning when she returned to Kuwait.

Al-Saeed is known for her calls for the normalisation of relations with Israel. She criticises Arab and Palestinian resistance movements, according to an interview published by Israel in Arabic, the Israeli government's Arabic language social media page.

In the interview, which was broadcasted from her home in Kuwait, Al-Saeed called for peace with Israel and for opening the door to the normalisation of relations between Israel and the Arab world.

She also visited the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque through the Israeli-controlled gates.

