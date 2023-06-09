Lebanese man kills wife, mother-in-law, then commits suicide

A Lebanese man has murdered his wife and mother-in-law, then committed suicide in his home in Jezzine, south of the capital Beirut.

The head of the Jezzine Municipalities Union, Khalil Harfoush, said the man was a resident of the nearby town of Azour, noting that investigations are underway but the harsh living conditions could have triggered him to commit his crime.

He added that the perpetrator had three children, two boys and a girl, who were at home at the time of the crime.

The 19-year-old son told Sky News that his father had been abusing alcohol.

A security source in Jezzine district said the perpetrator was a member of the security forces.

