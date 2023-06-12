Cholera epidemic over in Lebanon: Health Ministry 

The Lebanese Ministry of Public Health announced yesterday that the cholera epidemic has ended in the country, with no new infections recorded since the end of February.

The ministry noted that the World Health Organisation (WHO) recommends announcing the end of a cholera outbreak no less than four weeks after the last laboratory-confirmed recorded case, adding that its decision is based on the opinion of the National Committee for Communicable Diseases, according to the statement.

Last October, the Lebanese Ministry of Health recorded the first cholera infection in the country for the first time in three decades. The epidemic constituted a big challenge for Lebanon which I has been struggling through what the World Bank has said is one of world's worst financial crises in over a century.

