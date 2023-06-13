Israel arms company to manufacture weapons in Morocco

Israeli defence technology company, Elbit Systems, intends to open two sites in Morocco, according to Shai Cohen, head of the liaison office in Morocco.

Cohen told reporters on Friday that the two branches will produce "defence systems", pointing out that "one of the branches will be opened in the city of Casablanca".

The announcement comes as Moroccan-Israeli relations are witnessing rapid developments in various fields, especially in the field of defence and security.

As Israel's largest manufacturer of defence systems, Elbit Systems has more than 13,000 employees working in a variety of fields including engineering, machinery, research and development, computing, and other technology areas.

Last week, the Israeli army participated in the military manoeuvres that began in Morocco on 6 June, along with the United States.

The Israeli i24 news site said "an Israeli military mission consisting of 12 soldiers and officers from the Golani elite unit of the Israeli army participated for the first time in the 19th version of the African Lion 2023 manoeuvres in Morocco.

On Thursday, the Moroccan Parliament Speaker, Rachid Talbi Alami, received the Israeli Knesset Speaker, Amir Ohana.

During the visit, Ohana stressed the importance of political and security cooperation between Rabat and Tel Aviv.

Last year, Morocco and Israel signed an agreement to establish two Israeli factories in Morocco specialised in manufacturing military drones.