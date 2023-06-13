Israel: ministry official urinates on site where 5 Palestinians were killed

An extreme far-right Israeli official has been caught on camera urinating in public on the site where five Palestinian citizens of the occupation state were killed in a recent organised crime attack. Chanamel Dorfman, the chief of staff of National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, has been criticised for his "disgusting behaviour".

The incident has highlighted the nature of Israel's far-right coalition government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, which is known for its discriminatory and racist policies toward Palestinians.

Dorfman was accompanied by Israeli security personnel when he arrived at the scene of the killings in the city of Nazareth in northern Israel. In the presence of many police officers and local residents, the senior official proceeded to urinate in public.

The incident was captured on a video by someone at the scene. In the footage, Dorfman is seen relieving himself in an open area near the spot where the five Palestinians were killed. He clearly had no regard for the sensitivity of the location while relieving himself, prompting one of the local residents to confront him. "Shame on you!" he shouted. "Can't you see where you're relieving yourself while there are women and children around?"

At this, Dorfman went back to his security personnel quickly. As the images spread on social media, Dorfman's scandalous behaviour was described as "disrespectful to humanity" and "disgusting behaviour".

"Israel," added one commentator, "is a racist criminal state."

