Man City players celebrate Champions League win with 'alhamdulillah'

Man City stars ended their victory in the Champions League by shouting 'alhamdulillah' (thank God in Arabic) with Man City super-fan Faz Hussain. Faz is a businessman from Manchester and managed to snap videos with England's Kyle Walker and John Stones, Belgium superstar Kevin de Bruyne and the match winner, Spanish midfielder Rodri.