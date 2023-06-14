US lawmakers vote to appoint envoy to advance Abraham Accords

The US House of Representatives passed a bill yesterday that mandates the Biden Administration to appoint an envoy for the Abraham Accords to help advance Israel's normalisation with Arab States, particularly with Saudi Arabia.

The bill, which was first introduced in February, would create a Special Envoy for the Abraham Accords with the rank of ambassador who would be appointed by the president and confirmed by the Senate.

According to the bill, which passed with 413 votes in favour and 13 against, the new envoy "would serve as the primary advisor to, and coordinate efforts across, the US Government relating to expanding and strengthening the Abraham Accords."

That envoy would "engage in discussions with nation-state officials lacking official diplomatic relations with Israel regarding the Abraham Accords," the legislation stated.

It added that the envoy would "consult with representatives of nongovernmental organisations that have attempted to expand and strengthen the Abraham Accords."

While Arab nations, such as the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco have recognised Israel and normalised relations with it over the past few years as part of the Abraham Accords – agreements which Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insists achieve "peace". Saudi Arabia has, so far, refrained from joining them.

According to Representative Mike Lawler, who sponsored the bill: "The addition of a special envoy will be critical for bringing Saudi Arabia into the Accords and continuing to strengthen and expand them. We are closer to a lasting, long-term peace in the Middle East than we have ever been."

However, the kingdom maintains its official position that it will not normalise relations with Tel Aviv until the Israeli Occupation of Palestinian Territories is resolved and a Palestinian state is set up, although it has expressed approval over the Accords and given them its blessing.

Luring Riyadh into establishing open relations remains a key Israeli goal this year, with the apartheid state's former ambassador to the UN stating in December that the kingdom is likely to join the Accords during 2023.

