Environmental, health crises await Palestine refugees in Lebanon

Researcher and human rights activist, Hassan Al-Sayeda, has warned of an environmental and health crisis awaiting Palestinian refugees living near the Lebanese capital, Beirut, if the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) does not address the waste collection and disposal issue.

Al-Sayeda, who works for the Palestinian Association for Human Rights (Witness), told Quds Press yesterday that Palestinian refugees have the right to live in a healthy and clean environment free of disease, adding that it is the Lebanese state's duty to abide by its responsibilities towards the refugees.

He stressed on the need to enhance cooperation between the state, UNRWA and the Palestinian factions, in order to strengthen the steadfastness of the Palestinian people in the refugee camps and to secure the minimum requirements for a decent human life.

According to the UN estimates, there are about 200,000 Palestinian refugees in Lebanon who live in 12 refugee camps and other residential areas in the country.

