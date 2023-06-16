Portuguese / Spanish / English

Greece was alerted about migrant boat, Frontex chief confirms

June 16, 2023 at 3:40 pm | Published in: Africa, Asia & Americas, Egypt, EU, Europe & Russia, Greece, International Organisations, Middle East, News, Pakistan, Syria
Migrants disembark from a coast guard vessel after an operation on the Greek island of Chios on October 26, 2021 [DIMITRIS VOUCHOURIS/Eurokinissi/AFP via Getty Images]
Migrants disembark from a coast guard vessel after an operation on the Greek island of Chios on October 26, 2021 [DIMITRIS VOUCHOURIS/Eurokinissi/AFP via Getty Images]
 June 16, 2023 at 3:40 pm

EU's Border Agency had alerted Greek authorities about a migrant boat a day before it capsized off the coast of Greece, its chief, Hans Leijtens, has confirmed, Anadolu Agency reports.

"My colleagues detected on Tuesday a fishing boat, heading for Greece, with around 600 people aboard," Frontex chief, Leijtens, said in an interview with German daily, Suddeutsche Zeitung.

"We reported the boat to the local authorities, as it is our duty. It is incredibly sad that it sank on Wednesday and that there has been another tragic accident," he said.

READ: How migrant tragedy unfolded on the high seas, off Greece

Leijtens said, immediately after the tragic incident, he travelled to Greece to understand what exactly happened, and how Frontex could provide more protection.

At least 78 migrants drowned off south-western Greece on Wednesday after the fishing boat they were in capsized.

A total of 104 migrants were rescued, but the number of deaths is feared to rise as survivors said the vessel was carrying more than 600 migrants, mostly from Pakistan, Egypt and Syria.

READ: Greece scours shipwreck site; hundreds feared drowned in boat's hold

Categories
AfricaAsia & AmericasEgyptEUEurope & RussiaGreeceInternational OrganisationsMiddle EastNewsPakistanSyria
Show Comments
Order your copy of our latest book - Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy - Palestine
Show Comments