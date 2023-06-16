Turkiye summons Swiss envoy after protesters burn Erdogan's effigy

The Turkish Foreign Ministry yesterday summoned the Swiss ambassador in Ankara after protesters burned the Turkish flag and an effigy of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the Swiss city of Zurich.

According to a statement by the Turkish presidency's Directorate of Communications, the Swiss authorities were asked to "launch an investigation without delay, identify the perpetrators, and take necessary steps swiftly."

"We strongly condemn the heinous attack against our President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the Turkish flag by terrorists and their supporters in Zurich, Switzerland," the statement read.

The Turkish authorities "will closely follow the developments. We expect Switzerland not to allow such disgusting attacks and other attempts by terrorist groups to spread black propaganda," it added.

On Wednesday, a group called the Zurich Revolutionary Strike Collective set fire to the Turkish flag and an effigy of Erdogan outside a bank.

