Palestine Islamic Jihad envoy to Yemen meets Houthi leaders

Representative of the Islamic Jihad in Palestine (IJP) Ahmed Baraka met on Friday with Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi, leader of the Shia militia controlling Yemen, and thanked Yemenis for their support of the Palestinian cause, Yemeni news agencies reported.

A spokesperson for the Houthis conveyed: "The Houthi leader reiterated the steadfast Yemeni support for the Palestinian people in their battle against the Israeli occupation."

The spokesperson confirmed that Al-Houthi hailed the: "Heroic role of the IJP along with the other Palestinian resistance factions as they faced off the Israeli offensive on Gaza last month."

He stressed that the Yemeni people: "Have been and will always be ready to offer all forms of support for the Palestinian people and the Palestinian resistance factions."

For his part, the IJP's envoy to Yemen thanked the Yemeni people for adopting the Palestinian cause, hailing the role of the: "Revolution leader Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi for his courageous support of Palestine."

Member of the Supreme Political Council in Yemen Mohammed Al-Houthi also reiterated the: "Continuous support for the Palestinian cause."

READ: Yemen' cyclist community come together on 'World Cycling Day'