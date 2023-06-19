Israel to demolish Palestinian primary school in West Bank 

An Israeli court yesterday ruled that the Umm Qassah mixed primary school in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron must be demolished within a week.

The school's principal, Youssef Al-Basaita, told Palestinian media that Israeli authorities had notified him of the demolition last year, adding that they had prevented the school from adding new classrooms.

He said that the school consists of ten classrooms that accommodate 58 Palestinian students in grades 1 through four. It also comprises a kindergarten.

Al-Basaita pointed out that the Israeli courtinformed the school's lawyer that they would carry out the demolition within seven days.

READ: Israel is using rise in crime to impose greater controls on its Arab population