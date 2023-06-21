Latest News
Tunisia orders detention of prominent journalist for criticising president
Morocco pulls out of hosting Negev Forum over Israeli settlement plans
Israeli Jewish settlers set Palestinian cars, homes, fields on fire
Hamas chief meets Iran president
Palestinians in Gaza won't be able to offer qurbani as financial crisis deepens, farmers fear
UNICEF: 90% of Lebanon families do not have enough money to buy necessities
Pakistan negotiating to hand over Karachi port terminals to UAE for emergency funds
Qatar set to strike second big LNG supply deal with China
World Food Program, Egypt launch humanitarian corridor to conflict-ridden Sudan
Eyewitnesses call Israel military raid on West Bank a 'war'
Sudan civilians killed and shot at as they flee Darfur city by foot
Carlos Ghosn sues Nissan for $1bn in Lebanon, legal document shows
UK grants special protection to Israel in new anti-boycott bill
4 Israelis killed in shooting attack in West Bank
UN Rights Investigator aims to probe growing Israel settler violence
