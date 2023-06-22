Latest News
/
'No justice' for deaths at Melilla border - Human Rights Watch
/
Blockade in Yemen hits rural livestock trade, deepening economic crisis
/
Protesters displayed images of watermelons in Tel Aviv to challenge Israel's criminalisation of the Palestinian flag
/
OIC appeals for truce in Sudan ahead of Eid Al-Adha holiday
/
PLO calls on ICC to expedite decision on Israel crimes
/
Turkiye expects Gulf investments after top-level UAE visit - sources
/
Netanyahu meets Druze community leader in bid to soften anger in Golan
/
US army veteran gets 55 years for Islamophobic murder
/
Israel settlers set up new outpost in Nablus
/
EU expresses concern about settler attacks in West Bank
/
Syria earthquake child survivors continue education in mobile classrooms
/
Israel approves construction of 1,000 settlement units in West Bank
/
Sudan: Algeria envoy's residence in Khartoum raided
/
Egypt: widow's video goes viral after police kill 'criminal gang'
/
Egypt's Sisi in Paris for Global Financial Pact summit
