Sudan: Algeria envoy's residence in Khartoum raided

The Sudanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday condemned the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) for storming the Algerian ambassador's residence in the capital, Khartoum, Anadolu news agency reported.

"The ministry condemns in the strongest terms the Rapid Support Forces' rebels who stormed on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, the Algerian ambassador's residence in Khartoum, stole its contents, and destroyed furniture and cars," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry described the attack as a "flagrant violation" of the ceasefire as well as international norms and laws concerned with the sanctity and protection of the headquarters and property of diplomatic missions and international and regional organisations.

The Sudanese Foreign Ministry called on the international community to condemn the RSF "in the strongest terms", designate it as a "terrorist organisation" and hold it to account for its actions.

The RSF did not comment on the statement.

Attacks on diplomatic missions have continued throughout the ongoing war in Sudan which erupted in April.

READ: Sudan civilians killed and shot at as they flee Darfur city by foot