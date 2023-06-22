Syria earthquake child survivors continue education in mobile classrooms

In a town in the Afrin district of northern Syria, thousands of students, whose schools were destroyed by earthquakes on 6 February, are now continuing their education in brightly painted buses converted into classrooms, Anadolu Agency reports.

The twin earthquakes caused significant destruction in north-western Syria alongside Turkiye. The town of Jindires, located in the Operation Olive Branch area, was particularly affected by the disaster.

According to the Jindires Local Council, out of the 45 schools attended by tens of thousands of students, 24 were damaged in the earthquakes.

For the safety of the students, the damaged schools have been closed, while some of the remaining intact schools have been converted into temporary shelters for the earthquake victims.

22 buses transformed into colourful classrooms

In the wake of the earthquakes, a total of 600 students and 26 teachers lost their lives under the rubble.

In collaboration with the Orange Education Association, the Education Directorate of Afrin has converted 22 buses into classrooms to ensure children can continue their education. These buses have been adorned with various educational content and illustrations on their exteriors for the children.

Using the desks placed in places of seats that were removed, students are now continuing their interrupted education in these mobile classrooms. The buses, which provide mobile classroom service, offer education opportunities to children living in makeshift tents set up in the town and around the town after the disaster.

Around 3,000 students between the ages of 6 and 12 are benefiting from these educational facilities in the town.

Yakin Said, a 2nd-grade student whose school was destroyed in the Jindires earthquake, told Anadolu: "There was an earthquake, and our school was destroyed. We moved to the camp and are receiving education on these buses. We do not want to lose our right to education."

Maya Halid, who had to leave her home due to intense attacks by the Syrian army on a village in north-eastern Hama, said that she lost her school and three classmates to the earthquake.

"We settled in this camp. Here, we learned about these buses, and we started our lessons. Our teachers here are very kind to us. We study subjects like mathematics and Arabic," she added.

Devastating earthquakes hit Turkiye and Syria on 6 February, claiming thousands of lives and causing widespread destruction.

