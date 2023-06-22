Tunisia: Opposition warns Saied against bowing to European pressure on migrants

Tunisian President Kais Saied began an official visit to France yesterday, with the opposition warned against succumbing to European pressures to settle migrants in Tunisia.

The Tunisian presidency stated that Saied would participate in the 'Paris Summit for a New Financial Deal' after receiving an invitation from President Emmanuel Macron.

Former MP and migrant rights activist, Magdi Karbai wrote: "Emmanuel Macron meets today in France with [Italian Prime Minister] Georgia Meloni, and they discuss assisting Tunisia. At the same time, Macron extends an invitation to Kais Saied to attend the Paris summit on June 22 and 23, and Saied accepts the invitation!" This indicates a potential agreement between the two parties on the issue of irregular migration.

Abdelwahab Al-Hani, the head of Al-Majd Party, wrote, "Ukraine and 'Kais Saied's Tunisia' were included in the Paris talks between French President Macron and his guest, Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni yesterday, Tuesday."

"Macron says: 'I spoke several times this week with President Saied; I visited Djerba six months ago (without mentioning the Francophonie Summit!) And discussed with Saied the situation in Tunisia and providing urgent assistance after signing an agreement with the International Monetary Fund," Al-Hani continues.

Saied has recently stressed that Tunisia will not agree to be the guardian of the borders of any other country, nor will it accept the settlement of migrants on its territory.

